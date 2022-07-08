Indian Railways to resume trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume trains service connecting two pilgrim cities in Rajasthan. The North Western Railway Zone has decided to resume trains connecting Ajmer and Pushkar.

The Ajmer-Pushkar special train service will resume from July 9. The train will run for five days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Train number 09607 Ajmer-Pushkar Special train will leave Pushkar at 9:50 AM and will reach Pushkar at 10:50 AM. Train number 09608, Pushkar -Ajmer Special train will leave Pushkar at 4 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and will reach Ajmer at 5 PM.

These trains will stop at Madar Jn, Makadwadi and Budha Pushkar Halt stations. This train will have a total of 9 coaches, including 7 ordinary second class and 2 guard coaches.