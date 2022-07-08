Nine tourists killed as car falls into river in Uttarakhand

Nainital: Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab. While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela. A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.