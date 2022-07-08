South indian actor Chiyaan Vikram hospitalized!

Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram, had a heart attack and was rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. According to reports, the actor had angioplasty surgery on July 7. The hospital has yet to provide any updates on his condition, although hospital sources have verified that he is stable.

The actor was expected to attend the teaser launch of his forthcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, which is set to take place later today at 6 p.m. in Chennai. The first part of the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 30. According to reports, Vikram complained of feeling uneasy and was transported to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for prompt treatment. According to hospital authorities, the actor underwent angioplasty.

The actor is now reported to be in stable health and will be released today, according to reports. On Thursday, the actor notified his film’s (Ponnniyin Selvan) crew that he would not be attending the film’s teaser premier today. He also stated that he will relax for a few days before attending the audio launch of his next flick Cobra on Monday, July 11.

Vikram is a well-known Tamil cinema actor who has been in a number of blockbusters. His most recent performance was in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, which was made available on Amazon Prime. Ponniyin Selvan and Cobra are up next. He will also appear in a film directed by Pa Ranjith that has yet to begin filming.