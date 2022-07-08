Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former PM? Who shot him and why?

The shooter who shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while delivering a lecture in western Nara city on Friday morning has been identified by Japanese officials. While the motive for the crime is unknown, police have apprehended a male suspect. Abe was reportedly shot in the back with a shotgun. Officials stated that Abe was rushed to a hospital and that he is not displaying any vital signs. Abe was campaigning for a candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party. Around 11.30 a.m., he fell. According to an NHK reporter on the scene, Abe was bleeding from the neck. A gunshot was heard twice by the reporter.

Who is the killer?

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has been identified as the assassin. Following the incident, he was arrested for attempted murder. At the scene, police confiscated a pistol that the suspect was holding. The weapon is claimed to be handmade. A photograph revealed two cylindrical metal components that seemed to be extensively tied with black tape lying on the road near the location of the attack. According to Fuji TV, Shinzo Abe’s shooter is a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force. Officials have yet to make an official statement.

What actually happened?

According to two ladies who observed the event, the guy approached Abe from behind as he was giving his address. According to witnesses, the initial gunshot was heard, and no one seemed to be harmed. When a second shot was fired, Abe collapsed and people rushed to help him.

Why was Abe shot?

Abe was shot at close range while making a stump speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate’s election campaign. While there are numerous theories circulating, officials are unable to pinpoint what caused this tragedy at this time.

Shinzo Abe, who is he?

Abe, who was born in 1954, served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. During his distinguished career, he served as Chief Cabinet Secretary and Leader of the Opposition. Abe’s political career began in 1993, when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

Shinzo Abe’s ideology leans toward conservatism. Commentators regarded him as a right-wing Japanese nationalist. He belonged to Nippon Kaigi, an organization that denies numerous fundamental parts of Japanese history, notably the recruitment of ‘comfort women’ during WWII. Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, was forced to retire in August 2020 due to ulcerative colitis.