4 arrested in Delhi for robbing Rs 56,000 from financial company at gunpoint.

In the Preet Vihar area of east Delhi, four men were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a non-banking financial institution of Rs 56,000. Amir, Talib, and Tripesh Kumar alias Parvesh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Sirajuddin alias Siraj, a resident of Khureji Khas in Delhi, have all been named as the accused.

Two stolen motorcycles that were used in the crime’s commission, three country-made pistols with eight live ammunition each, and two stolen cell phones have all been found in the custody of the accused.

In response to a report that four robbers entered the Muthoot Fincorp branch at Vikas Marg at around 10.30 am and took cash worth Rs 56,000 at gunpoint, a case was opened on Tuesday at the Preet Vihar police station.

The accused tried to rob the gold items housed in the financial company’s strong room after taking the vault’s keys from the staff, but the branch manager stopped them by pressing the security remote he kept in his pocket. The security alarm then went off, forcing the accused to leave the area, according to the police.