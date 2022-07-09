BJP slams Congress for ‘supporting terrorism’; Condemns Gandhi family for ‘honoring terrorists’

On Saturday, BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra held a news conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, accusing the Congress of consistently backing terrorists and engaging in appeasement politics. He remarked that it is odd that the grand old party is having briefings around the country against terrorism when they were the ones who always stood with them. The BJP’s answer came after Congress convened a conference and declared that the BJP had become Aatmanirbhar on terrorism.

‘The Congress party is conducting news conferences on terrorism in 22 different locations around the country, which is surprising. Because of the way Congress has backed terrorists via appeasement, it is not an exaggeration to say Congress is on the side of terrorism ‘, he explained.

The BJP reveals Congress’ terrorist ties.

He went on to say that Congress President Sonia Gandhi sobbed severely after viewing the remains of Batla House terrorists murdered in an encounter. Salman Khurshid, the Congress politician, revealed that Sonia Ji had been unable to sleep for three nights and had been sobbing. ‘ Why did she cry, solely because those terrorists were killed?’ Sambit Patra asked.

‘Sonia Gandhi stood with terrorist Zakir Naik and did everything she could to help him. Zakir is the same lady who instilled fear of religion in the hearts of folks across the country by accepting money in the name of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) labeled Ishrat Jahan a terrorist and openly referred to her as a sleeper cell unit. However, the Congress party continued to defend her and proclaim her innocent. After Martyred Ishrat Jahan, they even launched an ambulance service ‘, Sambit Patra said.

He said, ‘Yasin Malik stated in an interview that he killed Indians, but the UPA government’s treatment of him was nothing more than a glorifying of a terrorist. They also said that terrorist Burhan Wani should not have been executed since he is the son of a headmaster and hails from a poor family. Congress floated these types of erroneous tales. There might be a reason why Hafiz Saeed, the world’s most deadly terrorist, prefers only one political party: Congress. Hafiz admired the Congress Party because it protected terrorists’.

‘Late Arun Jaitley aptly termed him the clown prince of Congress,’ Sambit Patra added. He went to JNU and backed shouts such as ‘Afzal, we are embarrassed, your murderers are alive,’ and ‘You will continue to kill Afzal, and Afzal will rise from every house.’ He should be ashamed of himself for previously supporting such views and now having the arrogance to organise a news conference against terrorism in 22 locations. ‘Congress should issue an apology letter for its backing of terrorism throughout the UPA government’s ten-year tenure (2004-2014). The nation was insecure, with several terrorist actions taking place ‘,Sambit Patra stated.