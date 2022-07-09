Chiyaan Vikram ‘did not have heart attack’; Son Dhruv slams rumours

Tollywood actor ‘Chiyan’ Vikram was taken to Chennai’s Kauvery hospital after he suffered mild chest discomfort, hours before the teaser launch of his film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Vikram’s manager has confirmed that the actor was brought to the hospital due to mild chest pain. Later that day, Dhruv Vikram, his 26-year-old son, also denounced rumours, saying, ‘Our Chiyan is fine now’.

Taking to the Instagram story, Dhruv wrote, ‘Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chivaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest’.

According to sources, the actor had an angioplasty on July 7. Reports also suggest that the Tamil actor will be discharged today. No information on the actor’s health was provided by the hospital yet.