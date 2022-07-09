Court filed case against TikTok in US after girl died in ‘Blackout Challenge’

Craze for sharing videos after children lost their lives while engaging in the ‘Blackout Challenge,’ which encourages to choke oneself until they pass out, TikTok is being sued in California.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok software ‘intentionally and repeatedly’ pushed the Blackout Challenge, which resulted in the deaths of two young girls last year: an eight-year-old in Texas and a nine-year-old in Wisconsin. The case was filed last week in state court in Los Angeles.

‘TikTok needs to be held accountable for pushing deadly content to these two young girls,’ according to Matthew Bergman, an attorney with the Social Media Victims Law Center, the organisation that brought the lawsuit.

‘TikTok has invested billions of dollars to intentionally design products that push dangerous content that it knows are dangerous and can result in the deaths of its users.’ ByteDance, a company based in China that owns TikTok, did not respond to a request for comment right away.