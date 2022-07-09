From ‘Philadelphia’ to ‘Forrest Gump’; Best 5 films of actor Tom Hanks, on his birthday

Tom Hanks, real name Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, is one of the most well-known and renowned actors in the world and is regarded as an American cultural icon. He is regarded as the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood,’ and people admire him for his ability to play a range of roles and give sincere performances. The 66th birthday of Tom Hanks occurs on July 9, 2022.

Tom Hanks has performed a range of roles and experimented with a wide range of characters, stories, and genres. His profound acting style allows him to fully inhabit every fictitious character he portrays, giving the story a depth and real edge. A significant film legacy has been left by his busy and famous career.

The actor has received two Academy Award wins—the first for ‘Philadelphia’ in 1993 and the second for ‘Forrest Gump’ the following year.

Here are some of Tom Hanks’ all-time top films as he becomes one year older:

Apollo 13 (1995)

The space film ‘Apollo 13’ was made by Ron Howard. Tom Hanks, who plays the commander of Apollo 13 in this tense thriller, is recognized as a Hollywood icon.

Toy Story (1995) / Toy Story 2 (1999) / Toy Story 3 (2010) / Toy Story 4 (2019)

Hanks gives a charming and sincere portrayal as Woody, the leader of the toys, in Pixar’s amazing animated “Toy Story” films. He truly brings the lovable toy to life in these films with his sincere and joyful attitude.

Philadelphia (1993)

One of the first popular movies in American history to address the issues of HIV/AIDS and homosexuality was Jonathan Demme’s 1993 legal drama ‘Philadelphia.’ For playing the AIDS-affected lawyer fighting for his rights in the film, Hanks received his first Oscar in 1993.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Hanks’ career greatly benefited from ‘Forrest Gump,’ which helped him win the Best Actor Oscar twice. Based on the same-named book, it is directed by Robert Zemeckis. The plot follows the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a low-IQ man with good intentions who finds himself in the middle of several significant American historical events in the 20th century.

Cast Away (2000)

Robert Zemeckis is the director and producer of the survival drama ‘Cast Away,’ which stars Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, and Nick Searcy. The story of the movie follows Hanks as he makes many attempts to survive when his plane crashes in the South Pacific and leaves him trapped on an unknown island.