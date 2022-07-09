Here’s the recipe of healthy savory Spinach Pancake

A delicious whole-wheat spinach pancake made with a savoury mixture of cheese, mushrooms has high iron content and is an excellent choice for breakfast, brunch or even packing a tiffin. These thickly packed pancakes topped with fresh tomato salad won’t let you down.

Ingredients for the pancakes: 100 gram whole wheat flour, 1 egg, 1 yolk, 150 ml whipped yoghurt, 100 ml milk, 3 tbsp water, 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 1/2 kg spinach leaves (drained and chopped to a paste), a pinch of Nutmeg grated, salt and pepper.

For the filling: 1 tbsp oil, 3 tbsp spring onions sliced, 250 gram beaten hung curd, 100 gram cheese grated,

1 egg, 250 gram sauteed mushrooms, a pinch of chilli powder, 2 tbsp parsley chopped, salt and pepper.

Methods to make Spinach Pancake

Sift flour into a bowl. Add water, oil, curd, and egg and beat well. Add salt, nutmeg and spinach paste. Set aside for 30 minutes.

For the filling

Saute onions in heated oil for two to three minutes.

Beat the remaining ingredients for the filling with the onions in the yoghurt and add only half the cheese.

To make a thin pancake, pour some batter onto a hot, greased pan.

Cook each side for about 2 minutes.

Spread 1 tbsp of filling over each pancake and fold.

Arrange on a buttered ovenproof dish, sprinkle with cheese, and bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees C.

Serve with a tomato salad.