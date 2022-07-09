In Kerala, men, women separated by cloth to attend class on ‘Gender Politics’

Kerala’s gender politics class amused social media users with its overt irony. Dr. Abdullah Basil, the head of the student branch of an Islamic organisation in Kerala, spoke to students during the session, who were divided by a curtain.

On July 6, the Mujahid Wisdom group hosted a seminar on ‘Understanding LGBTQIA+ from an Islamic perspective.’ Students from the Thrissur Medical College participated.

Dr. Abdullah and Suhail Rasheed, the admins of the Facebook group Unmasking Atheism and the heads of the Mujahid Wisdom group’s student wing, attended the classes.

Social media users have been quite critical of the event and have questioned how the students, who swore an oath to treat people equally, participated in the sessions.

Officials from the college union confirmed that neither the administration nor the students’ union were responsible for coordinating the event. They said that a religious organisation had organised it near a house of worship close to the campus.

Abdullah clarified and justified the action in a Facebook post. He made comparisons between liberalism and religion in terms of gender segregation in another Facebook post.

He added that there are separate entrance and prayer rooms for men and women in mosques and that the curtain separating them won’t surprise Muslims.