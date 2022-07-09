IndiGo Airlines announces new service from this Gulf country

Mumbai: IndiGo Airlines has announced a new international flight service. The low-budget air carrier based in India, will operate passenger flights on the Mumbai-Bahrain route.

The flight service to Bahrain will begin from August 1. Bahrain is the 25th international destination of the air carrier.

The flight from Mumbai, 6E 1403, will depart daily at 10:15 pm (IST) and reach Bahrain at 11:35 pm (local time). The Bahrain-Mumbai flight, 6E 1404, will operate from August 2, departing at 01:00 am (local time) and will arrive in Mumbai at 07:20 am (IST).