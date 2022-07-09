Keeway launches K-Light 250V V-Twin cruiser in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Hungarian motorcycle manufacturer, Keeway has launched its new bike named ‘Keeway K-Light 250V V-Twin cruiser’ in the Indian markets. This is the third model launched in India by the European bike makers.

The bike is available in three colours – Matte Blue (Rs. 2.89 lakh), Matte Dark Grey (Rs. 2.99 lakh) and Matte Black (Rs. 3.09 lakh). The company earlier in this year launched two other scooters – the Vieste 300, Sixties 300i – in India

K-Light 250V is powered by a 249cc, V-Twin engine. The engine produces 18.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes on the front and standard dual-channel ABS on the rear. It equips a telescopic front fork with a hydraulic suspension set-up at the rear.

The bike features a digital instrument cluster that offers connectivity features like remote engine cut-off, geo-fence, ride records and a panic button that shares the bike’s location with two pre-selected contacts. It has a stepped seat set at a height of 715 mm and a 20-litre fuel tank.