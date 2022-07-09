Malaysia Masters Badminton: HS Prannoy bows out in semifinals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, Indian player HS Prannoy crashed out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. HS Prannoy lost to NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men’s singles semifinal in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

NG Ka Long Angus defeated HS Prannoy by ‘down 21-17, 9-21, 17-21’ in just 1 hour and 4 minutes. After this victory, now NG Ka Long Angus has a 5-4 head-to-head record against the Indian shuttler. Prannoy defeated the Hong Kong player. HS Prannoy defeated Angus Ng Ka-long in BWF World Championships 2021, German Open 2022, and Indonesia Open 2022.