New addresses for US and UK embassies in Moscow honor separatists in Ukraine

The continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a tremendous problem in terms of world peace and economics. Ukraine’s people have been through a lot recently, and conflict continues in many sections of the nation. While the situation in Ukraine has not improved significantly, Russia has discovered a new way to chastise the US and UK for their continuous support for Ukraine. The streets in front of each of their embassies in Moscow have been renamed after two Ukrainian rebel territories.

Russia considers Donetsk and Luhansk to be ‘people’s republics’ after gaining significant territory in the territories, however the United Kingdom and the United States have not recognised this. According to the Associated Press, the roadway in front of the British Embassy has been renamed Luhansk People’s Republic Square. A similar occurrence occurred at the US Embassy in Moscow, which is located on Donetsk People’s Republic Square, which was recently renamed.

This is not a new approach; the United States used similar measures throughout the Cold War. The boulevard outside the Russian Embassy was renamed Andrei Sakharov Plaza in the 1980s, in honour of the Soviet nuclear scientist and important human rights champion in Soviet Russia. Later, in 2018, the road in front of the new Russian Embassy was named after Boris Nemtsov, a Russian politician who was assassinated in 2015 after spearheading anti-Vladimir Putin rallies.