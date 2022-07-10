3rd T20I: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, Team India will face England in the third and final T20I today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India is leading the series by 2-0. India defeated hosts in the first 2 T20Is. In the last match played yesterday, the guests defeated hosts by 49 runs. England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India set a victory target of 170 runs and England lost all their wickets on the score of 121 runs.

India vs England Predicted Playing XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read: ‘All ears..’: Dhoni visits team India’s dressing room in England’s Edgbaston | See pics

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson