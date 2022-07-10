According to a recent study, Ayurvedic formulations, such as Neeri KFT, can considerably treat ascites, a disease in which fluid coagulates within the belly. The ayurvedic formulations, including AIMIL Pharmaceutical’s novel herbal medication Neeri KFT, not only protected the kidney from additional damage caused by the ailment, but also aided in the excretion of the accumulated fluid from the belly.

In a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences, Assistant Professor Komala A, Professor Siddesh Aradhyamath, and researcher Mallinath I T from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka made the finding. The researchers administered a variety of Ayurvedic medicines, as well as Neeri KFT, a kidney-impaired treatment, to ascites patients hospitalised to a hospital. ‘For a month, a dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation was administered daily — morning and evening –,’ the researchers stated, adding that the results were favourable.

The herbal treatments not only protected the patients’ kidneys from additional damage caused by the disease, but also assisted in excreting the accumulated fluid from their belly. According to the researchers, they pushed away fluid from the abdomen via the urinary tract. Neeri KFT is made up of diuretic herbs such Punarnava, Varun, Sigru, Sariva, Makoi, and Sirish. Dr. Sanchit Sharma of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals stated that in recent years, Neeri KFT has been shown to be beneficial in strengthening the kidney as well as removing harmful fluids from the body.

Ascites often develop when the liver ceases to operate correctly or malfunctions, resulting in a buildup of fluid between the abdominal lining and the organs. Cirrhosis is the most prevalent complication (scarring of the liver). It affects around 60% of persons with cirrhosis within 10 years of diagnosis, and the 2-year survival rate is 50%.