Heavy rainfall; Gujarat’s Valsad inundated as water enters residential areas

On Saturday night, the Valsad region of Gujarat was hit hard by rain, flooding several low-lying areas. Drone video showed an aerial picture of the damage brought on by the area’s steady rain. On Saturday night and Sunday morning, Valsad area was pounded by extremely heavy rain, making the situation worse for the locals.

Heavy rains have caused the Auranaga river to overflow, flooding a number of low-lying districts of Valsad. River water entered residential areas in Valsad, disturbing daily life, and excessive rainfall caused rivers’ water levels to rise.

A bridge was destroyed when the water level in the Ahwani River rose. The district administration has placed restrictions on local residents’ freedom of mobility.

The Auranga river’s banks were flooded as a result of the region’s constant rainfall. After the water level in the Auranga river rose, certain low-lying areas of Valsad suffered flooding.