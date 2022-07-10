Jamtara schools in Muslim-majority areas get Friday off !

Students in two wards of Jharkhand’s Jamtara district are being offered Friday vacations instead of Sundays, citing the Muslim majority in such institutions. These schools are closed in accordance with the notice allowing Urdu schools to stay closed on Friday. The state administration has ordered an investigation. According to local reports, this is being done at elementary schools run by Muslim-majority communities like Karmatand and Narayanpur.

Students of different castes attend these schools as well. 70% of pupils, however, come from Muslim backgrounds. One of the primary reasons for Friday school closures is that Muslims observe Friday prayers. The change in weekly holiday is also announced on these schools’ bulletin boards. According to the Education Department, there are 1,084 elementary schools in the area, with just 15 listed as Urdu schools.

However, as a result of pressure from the Village Education Committee and local residents, scores of other schools were supposedly designated as Urdu schools. The school’s teachers declined to comment on this topic. Faiz Ahmed, the Deputy Commissioner, informed India Today/Aaj Tak that an investigation into the entire situation will be launched. He stated that only after the investigation will the matter be revealed and appropriate action would be taken.

Rajesh Sharma, the state education secretary, told India Today over the phone that the case will be investigated. However, the government has issued a statement stating that Urdu schools will stay closed on Fridays. This notice was given last year. However, the claim here is that even schools in the vicinity that have not been identified as Urdu schools are providing Fridays off.