Macau to shut down casinos for a week to curb COVID-19 cases

For one week starting on Monday, practically all commercial and industrial operations in Macau, including its casinos, will be closed as authorities work to stop the rise of COVID-19 infections in the largest gambling hotspot in the world.

However, necessary services like hotels, supermarkets, and pharmacies will continue to operate, according to municipal authorities who announced the measures during a news conference on Saturday.

The declaration was made as Macau reported 71 more COVID cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since mid-June to 1,374. As per officials, more than 17,000 individuals are under quarantine.

In an effort to enhance capacity to handle the influx of diseases, local officials have added two hotels in well-known gambling resorts to be utilised as COVID medical facilities on Friday.

Also Read: UN blames Ukraine and Russia for attack on nursing home

Although more than 90% of Macau’s population has received the complete COVID vaccination, this is the first time the city has had to deal with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.