Monsoon Offer: Go First announces discounted flight tickets at Rs 1499

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, Go First has announced its ‘Monsoon Offer’ for passengers. Passengers can book domestic flight tickets at a discounted rate. The fares start as low as Rs 1499.

Passengers can book tickets today. The travel period is from July 26 this year to March 31, 2023. Tickets for the flights can be booked through across all channels including GO FIRST website, Mobile App, Airport kiosks, call centres, travel agents and OTAs. The tickets will be provided on first-cum-first basis.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 192 trains: Full list

The air carrier announced that there is a standard baggage allowance and any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy. This discount offer is not available for Group discounts and Infant booking. It is also not valid on previously purchased tickets.