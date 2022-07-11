16th Anniversary of 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: India Remembers The 2006 Bombings That Shook India

7/11 MUMBAI TRAIN BLAST ANNIVERSARY: This July 11 commemorates the 16th anniversary of the 2006 Mumbai train explosions, often known as the 7/11 attacks. Seven bomb blasts blasted through trains on Mumbai’s Suburban Railway’s Western Line. The terrible explosions killed almost 200 individuals and injured many more.

The seven explosives went detonated in fast succession over the course of around 11 minutes. They were allegedly put into seven pressure cookers before being transported to various sites to carry out synchronised explosives. The criminals used a combination of RDX and ammonium nitrate in the explosives, according to investigations. The first bomb detonated about 6:20 p.m. that day, during peak hour traffic.

The first explosion happened inside the First Class cabin of a Western Railway train on its way to Borivali. Six additional explosions occurred at Bandra-Khar Road, Mira Road-Bhayander, Borivali, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Jogeshwar-Mahim Junction. The majority of the seven bombs broke moving trains, with two of them exploding at stops.

Following the blasts, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested 13 people in connection with the bombings between July and October 2006. They were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) act. The Supreme Court began the trial in the train blasts in 2007 and gave its verdict in September 2015. The MCOCA court found 12 of the 13 accused guilty in the case while one was acquitted of all charges. Five of the convicts were sentenced to death while the other seven were given life imprisonment.