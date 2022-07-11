After Brian Austin Green welcomed a son with Sharna Brugess, Megan Fox sent him flowers.

The relationship between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, her ex-husband, demonstrates that it is possible to maintain friendships with ex-spouses. Page Six cited TMZ as saying that Megan sent the happy parents a white floral arrangement with a letter stating ‘Congratulations Brian and Sharna’ after Brian had welcomed a son named Zane with Sharna Burgess of Dancing with the Stars’ on June 28.

The present also seems to confirm rumours that Fox, 36, and Burgess, 37, get along well enough to share parenting duties for their three sons with the 48-year-old actor. In 2010, Megan and Brian became husband and wife. In November 2020, the ‘Transformers’ actor requested a divorce from Brian. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

In May 2020, Brian said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

‘Neither one of us did anything to each other. She`s always been honest with me and I`ve always been honest with her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let`s make sure we don`t lose that. That no matter what we`re always friends with each other and we`re a united front with the kids,’ he said.

The two moved on to new relationships despite their unresolved divorce. After meeting on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ Machine Gun Kelly and Megan started dating and have been together for a while. While Brian made public his support for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant Sharna Burgess.

Nearly two years after their breakup, the two finalised their divorce in February 2022.