Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for ‘Ghar Waapsi’

Mumbai: Family drama ‘Ghar Waapsi’ will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the OTT platform announced on Monday. Disney+ Hotstar shared the premiere date of the show and its trailer on their official Twitter page.

‘Ghar wala sukoon ya joblessness wala guilt? Ek aadmi ki ekdum relatable story. #HotstarSpecials #GharWaapsi streaming from July 22’, the streamer said in a tweet.

‘Ghar Waapsi’ follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family. A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.