Lawyer commit suicide by shooting himself in UP, family alleges harassment by friends

In the Kavinagar colony in the Ghaziabad district, a 27-year-old advocate shot himself with his father’s legally owned pistol, according to police on Sunday.

Ashish Tyagi, the victim, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night while he was home alone, according to the police. His family had returned to their home village. When his father Rakesh Tyagi returned on Sunday morning, he found that the gate had been closed from the inside. The family members continuously knocked on the door without receiving an answer.

Later, the father forced the door open and went into the room where his son’s body was found. Next to his son’s body, he found his pistol and a spent cartridge. A forensic team was sent to the scene, according to CO (Kavinagar) Awaneesh Kumar, because the bullet had pierced his temple. The fingerprints were taken.

In his complaint, the man’s father named four people, among them a local politician, as being responsible for the murder of his son. He said that three of his son’s friends harassed him after he crashed their car in Delhi. The victim’s father claimed that despite his assurances to fix the car, they harassed him and physically assaulted him.