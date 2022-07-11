Palakkad Mahila Morcha leader found hanged to death inside house; family raises suspicions

Palakkad: A Mahila Morcha leader was found hanging inside a house in Mattumantha, Palakkad Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sharanya Ramesh (27), hailing from CN Puram.

Saranya was Palakkad mandal treasurer of Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP. She was found hanging inside the house around 4 pm on Sunday evening, and was soon rushed to the hospital. However, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have found a 5-paged note allegedly written by Saranya and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The family of the deceased has raised suspicions on the death, and pointed out that she had included BJP booth president Prajeev’s name in the suicide note. According to reports, Sharanya has written in her suicide note that Prajeev used her. Sharanya’s family stated that they have made a complaint to the BJP leadership. Saranya’s husband Ramesh and parents said that they expect appropriate action from the BJP leadership soon.

Palakkad Town North Police has registered an unnatural death case over the incident. She is survived by her father Rajan, mother Sasikala, husband Ramesh, and two children- Ramcharan and Riyasree.