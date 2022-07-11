Raja, one of India’s oldest tigers, passes away in North Bengal at 25.

Royal Bengal Tiger Raja, one of the oldest tigers kept in captivity in the country, passed away at the age of 25 at the Jaldapara forest in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district. On August 23 of last year, the forest department held a birthday party for the huge cat at his shelter.

In 2008, a crocodile attacked Raja as he crossing the Matla River in the Sundarbans, leaving him with serious wounds. After surviving the attack, Raja, who had been brought to the South Khayerbari Tiger Rescue Centre since 2008, was able to walk with a prosthetic limb, according to Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy.

According to Roy, Raja did not show any symptoms of a serious illness, and the vets concluded that age-related issues were to blame for his demise. The carnivore passed away late on Sunday at the oldest age for a Royal Bengal Tiger—25 years and 10 months—according to the forest official.