Russia-Ukraine war: ’34 airstrikes in the past 24 hours’, Moscow attacks continue

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that Russia’s airstrikes on his nation had been ‘paused’. In his evening speech on Sunday, the war-torn country’s President stated that the aggressor Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine would not stop. His comment comes after officials in Ukraine’s Donetsk area stated at least fifteen people were murdered and another two dozen were believed to be trapped under the wreckage after Russian Uragan missiles hit a five-story apartment building. According to Zelensky, the death toll from the strike in the Donetsk settlement of Chasiv Yar was sure to grow.

‘Two high-rise apartment complexes were demolished. Several victims are buried beneath the debris. Six people were rescued. There are 15 names on the list of the deceased, and this is not the final count ‘explained Zelensky. ‘ 34 airstrikes by Russian aircraft in the last 24 hours, in one day, is a response to all those who contrived this halt,’ he stated. According to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Chasiv Yar residential complex was targeted in an attack on Saturday night, July 10.

On Sunday afternoon, the local rescue agency confirmed 15 dead, with 24 additional people possibly trapped beneath the debris. ‘ The Ukrainian army is hanging on, standing steady, ‘Zelensky said, adding, ‘but, of course, a lot more needs to be done so that Russian casualties become such that there will truly be a stop’. According to Reuters, Ukraine reported fighting with Russian soldiers on Sunday on fronts in the east and south. Meanwhile, Moscow said that its forces had struck hangars used by the Ukrainian army to store M777 howitzers manufactured in the United States near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk area.