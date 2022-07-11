‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson reveals his indulgent breakfast.

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson shared his post-workout meal on Monday, encouraging his followers to indulge in their cheat meals.

Taking to Instagram, the `Fast 6` actor, dropped a video, to which he captioned, ‘Sunday morning coming down. Cheatmeal breakfast (also my post-workout meal) – Dozen eggs (4 whole and 8 egg whites) – Insanely delicious homemade biscuits from @chefputtie *drizzled with that honey magic. Don`t cheat yourself, treat yourself. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. (sic)’

The rock is seen in the video handing the camera his post-workout lunch, which consisted of a dozen eggs and some biscuits dusted with honey.

The ‘Furious 7’ actor is renowned for his dedication to fitness, and many gym freaks throughout the world closely mimic his exercises.

Dwayne Johnson, an actor and entrepreneur, has over 327 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most followed public figures in the world. He is referred to as ‘The Rock,’ and he frequently posts images and videos of his nutrition regimen to his admirers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `San Andreas` actor will be next seen in DC Comics` dark superhero film `Black Adam` which is slated to release on October 21, 2022.

Recently, the Hollywood star made it official through his Instagram, that the `Black Adam` is heading towards San Diego Comic-Con festival.