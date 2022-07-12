A biopic about Amy Winehouse will be directed by the creator of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ will oversee the biopic of the late British retro-soul singer Amy Winehouse, a Grammy Award winner. The script for the film ‘Back to Black’ has started to circulate and is currently in the casting stages, according to Variety. The movie is reportedly Taylor-passion Johnson’s project; Taylor-Johnson and Amy were close friends.

Additionally, Mitch Winehouse, the late singer’s father, who was represented negatively in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘Amy,’ has given his support to the makers of ‘Back to Black.’

The screenplay for ‘Back to Black’ was written by Matt Greenhalgh, who previously worked with Taylor-Johnson on ‘Nowhere Boy’ and also penned ‘Control,’ the acclaimed biopic about the late Ian Curtis of Joy Division.

Amy passed away in July 2011 at the age of 27. Amy’s death was determined to be the result of accidental alcohol poisoning.

The movie is anticipated to examine Winehouse’s life and career, from her beginnings as a jazz singer in North London to her eventual status as a Grammy-winning music icon with hits like Rehab and Back to Black.