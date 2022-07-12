ED case against former head of Maharashtra Education Society gets cognizance from Mumbai court

The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case against the former president of a Maharashtra-based education society has been recognised by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

For cheating more than 350 students and parents under the guise of MBBS admission in a medical institute managed by the society, the ED had filed a case against Dr. Mahadev Ramchandra Deshmukh, the former president of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, and four other people.

A minimum of Rs 65 crore was collected from more than 350 students under the guise of MBBS admission, but no admission was granted to the said students, it was found during the investigation. Additionally, the college lacks the proper authorization to offer the medical course.

In order to present it as pure, the money collected from students was also deposited into the bank accounts of the education society and its colleges as hospital income.

The accused people have taken cash out of the deposited funds and transferred them to their own bank accounts under the guise of salary, loan processing fees, etc. They then used the money to pay for the properties and for personal needs.

Mahadev Deshmukh was arrested on May 6 as a result of the inquiry and in accordance with section 3 of the PMLA Act, 2002. More research is being done.