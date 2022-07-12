EU recommends second COVID-19 booster dose for people over 60 years

The 27-nation Union (EU) has advised administering second coronavirus booster doses to persons between the ages of 60 and 79 years old and other susceptible people because of the fast-rising COVID-19 instances in Europe. Both the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control recommend waiting at least four months between the first booster shot and the second.

‘With cases and hospitalizations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. There is no time to lose’, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

Notably, the significant development happened over three months after the agencies proposed giving the vulnerable group a second booster. ‘As a new wave is currently underway in Europe, with increasing rates of hospital and intensive care unit admissions, it is critical that public health authorities now consider people between 60 and 79 as well as vulnerable persons of any age for a second booster’, the agencies said.

Member States should roll out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately. I urge all those eligible to come forth and get vaccinated. This is how we protect ourselves, our loved ones and our vulnerable populations. https://t.co/8OFvpdt4mR — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) July 11, 2022

Also Read: Defence Minister launches 75 AI-powered defence products

She emphasised that there are far too many people who may have a severe case of the coronavirus and the organisation needed to start protecting them right away.