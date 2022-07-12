Giant crocodile swallowed 8-year-old boy while bathing in MP’s Chambal river

In Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, a crocodile swallowed up an 8-year-old boy. On Monday morning, the child was taking a swim in the Chambal river when the crocodile attacked him. The boy was dragged into the river by the crocodile.

The locals on the scene immediately called his family and other relatives and used sticks, rope, and a net to catch the crocodile. The crocodile was dragged from the water.

An alligator department team and a police team arrived at the scene after learning about the event. Both squads made an effort to free the crocodile from the villagers’ clutches. The boy’s family did not admit to this until late in the day, though. The 8-year-old’s family hoped that he or she would still be alive inside the crocodile. They demanded that the crocodile will only be released after the child was taken out of its mouth.

‘The boy went deep into the river while bathing. The villagers said that the child had been swallowed by a crocodile. Then they caught the crocodile using a net and sticks. The alligator department has started action in the matter,’ according to Shyam Veer Singh Tomar, the in-charge of the Raghunathpur police station.