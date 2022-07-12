Monty Norman, the 94-year-old composer of the ‘James Bond’ theme, dies.

Veteran music composer Monty Norman established a reputation for himself in the field. He composed several other movies including the enduring theme music for the ‘James Bond’ series. Unfortunately, the composer died at the age of 94.

The Variety reports that on July 11, Norman departed for his heavenly residence. His official website reported the tragic news.

On July 11, 2022, Monty Norman passed away following a brief illness, according to a notice on Norman’s website.

On April 4, 1928, Norman was born Monty Noserovitch to Jewish parents in east London. In the late 1950s, he transitioned from being a big band vocalist to becoming a songwriter. The songs included on the “Dr. No” soundtrack were written by Norman, including ‘Under the Mango Tree,’ which Ursula Andress sings when she first sees Sean Connery after emerging from the water. In addition, he composed ‘Jump Up’ and ‘Kingston Calypso’ on the spot.

Even though John Barry, the composer of the trademark guitar-and-brass sound, is frequently given credit for creating the Bond theme, it is still his most well-known work.

As per Deadline, Norman even sued The Sunday Times in 2001 over an article crediting the song to Barry; he won the case. Norman is survived by his second wife, Rina Caesari, and a daughter.