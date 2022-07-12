Panneerselvam requests banks, only he be permitted to manage AIADMK accounts

The banks where the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has current and fixed accounts have received a letter from O Paneerselvam (OPS). Banks have been asked by OPS to stop using the accounts. Following OPS’s removal from the AIADMK on Monday due to alleged ‘anti-party activities,’ this has happened.

The estranged AIADMK leader requested in his letter to the banks that only he be able to manage the accounts. The general council (GC) meeting that took place on July 11 was illegal, according to OPS. He further claimed that, according to the records of the Election Commission, he was still the party’s treasurer.

Dindigul Srinivasan, who was chosen by the GC to serve as treasurer on July 11, has also been asked by OPS to be refused access to banks. OPS contends that the AIADMK account should not be managed by Dindigul Srinivasan or any other person authorised by Srinivasan. In addition, OPS warned the banks that if anyone other than OPS was allowed to access the AIADMK’s accounts, they would be held accountable for any misuse or theft of the money.