PM Modi says, Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy nation

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid populist, ‘short-cut’ politics because they can lead to a nation’s destruction. The PM said there is no alternative for hard effort while addressing a BJP rally after formally opening and laying the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore.

‘The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on short-cut can have short-circuit… It can destroy the country,’ PM said.

‘We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labour alone… it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences,’ PM added.

India is a nation of faith and spirituality, according to PM Modi, and pilgrimages have formed ‘us as a better society and country.’