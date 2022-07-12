Stock Market: Equity indices slip down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower for second day in a row. The concern over the retail inflation data to be released today affected investors.

BSE Sensex fell 509 points or 0.94% to close at 53,887. NSE Nifty slipped down by 158 points or 0.97% to settle at 16,058. Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.45% and small-cap shed 0.42%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,481 shares advanced and 1,816 declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Infosys, BPCL, Nestle India, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Grasim Industries.