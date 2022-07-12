Xiaomi launches new smartphone ‘Xiaomi 12 Lite’: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone ‘Xiaomi 12 Lite’ in the international markets. The new smartphone comes in three storage options and in three colours- Black, Lite Green, and Lite Pink. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 31,600). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $449 (roughly Rs. 35,600) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 39,600).

The dual-SIM Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on MIUI 13 with Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, has 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, and a peak brightness of 950nits. It houses a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera with Samsung GD2 sensor and with the Xiaomi Selfie Glow feature.

Also Read; ZTE launches new smartphone ‘ZTE Blade V40 Pro’

Connectivity options include USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. It packs a pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos special audio technology. The handset equips a 4,300mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.