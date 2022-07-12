Yashwant Sinha says, Presidential poll fight against ‘misuse’ of central agencies

On Monday, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha stated that the July 18 presidential election is a fight against the Union government’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies. Sinha promised to put an end to the misuse of central agencies if he were elected president.

Furthermore, he stated that the BJP and the central government it controls are ‘deliberately’ resurgence hatred in the country. Sinha criticised the government for its economic policies, slowing growth, and dropping rupee exchange rate. He claimed that India will not have a situation similar to Sri Lanka.

Elections are being held under unusual circumstances, according to Sinha. ‘All know what is the condition of the country. An atmosphere of hate is being created and pushed deliberately by the BJP and the Government of India,’ he told reporters.

‘This is also a fight against those agencies which are being misused by the Centre. I do not know what will happen to me after the elections,’ he said. Sinha said that if he is elected president, the misuse of central agencies will end because the country has had a ‘silent president’ for the last five years.