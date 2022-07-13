5 clever strategies to stop yoghurt from curdling when added to curries or gravies.

How to properly prepare curd

Both science and art go into cooking. It takes a combination of art and science to add curd or yoghurt to gravies and curries. Curd frequently curdles as soon as it is added to curry, ruining the meal. Today, we’ll discuss several clever safeguards against it.

Temper the yogurt

By adding a small amount of gravy and whisking it in, you can prevent yoghurt from curdling. This behaviour is known as “tempering.” Additionally, you can mix the hot gravy or curry with the tempered curd. Curdling is avoided because it permits a gradual increase in temperature.

Tame the flame

In a recent post, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria advised simmering the burner or turning it off before adding curd. There shouldn’t be any boiling in the curry or gravy.

Stir thoroughly.

She also advises that you whisk the curd until it is well integrated into the gravy after you add it.

Use high-fat yogurt

Yogurt without fat has a higher protein-to-fat ratio, which makes it more likely to curdle. In the opinion of specialists, high-fat yoghurt made with buffalo milk preserves yoghurt by clinging to the proteins and avoiding denaturation by heat and salt. Try Greek yoghurt as well.

?Stabilize the yogurt

Before adding the yoghurt to the curry, it must first be stabilised by being mixed with flour or cornstarch. Yogurt will be less likely to curdle as a result, and the proteins won’t denature.