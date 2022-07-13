Covid-19 vaccination crosses 199.12 crore

New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 199.12 crore in India. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3.76 crore first dose vaccines have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14 years.

The recovery rate stands at 98.49%. The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.