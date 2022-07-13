Forex Market: Indian rupee edge higher marginally

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher marginally against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 79.55 against the American dollar. During trading, the local currency reached at 79.58 against the US currency, registering a gain of just 1 paisa over the last close.

On Tuesday, the domestic currency had closed at an all-time low of 79.59 against the greenback

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, gained by 0.12% to 108.20. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market, offloading shares worth Rs1,565.68 crore.