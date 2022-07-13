Introducing ‘masala chai’ and ‘filter coffee’ at Starbucks!

According to the Times of India, Starbucks, a popular American coffeehouse company, has added masala chai and filter coffee to appeal to more Indian consumers. Masala chai and filter coffee are both Indian tea and coffee drinks. While masala chai is a spiced and herb-infused tea, filter coffee is a creamy and frothy variation from South India.

According to TOI, the updated menu also includes prepared sandwiches, milkshakes, bite-sized munchies, and so on. Starbucks will not be the first foreign food or beverage retail brand to ‘Indianize.’ McDonald’s, for example, produced burgers such as Chicken Maharaja Mac and McAloo Tikki to entice Indian consumers accustomed to desi cuisine. Similarly, Domino’s sells pizzas influenced by regional foods.

‘The introduction of these items is to elevate it to the next level,’ said Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, which operates Starbucks in India. This, we believe, will help us attract new customers. The trigger is to generate new opportunities for present customers while also attracting a broader range of customers.’ He also stated, ‘Some of the food products we’re introducing as a starting point at a Starbucks become more reasonable, attracting a broader range of customers. The aim is also to learn, to see consumer acceptability across markets, to observe subtleties, to verify and tweak, and then to see where it goes’.