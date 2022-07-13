Mumbai court allows Aryan Khan’s request for return of his passport in drug case

On Wednesday, a Mumbai special court granted Aryan Khan’s request for the return of his passport after the actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son got a clean chit of health from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. As part of his bail conditions, Aryan Khan had provided the court with his passport. He was taken into custody in a drug case in October of last year.

The investigation agency did not include him as an accused party in its chargesheet, which was filed in May. Aryan Khan and five other people were acquitted by the NCB for ‘lack of sufficient evidence.’

When the bail bond was cancelled and the passport was restored earlier in the the day, NCB said it had no objections, but later that day it voiced fears regarding the word ‘discharge’ that was put in the order.

Advait Sethna, a special public prosecutor who was representing NCB, said, ‘Whatever we had to say we have said in the reply in the most fair and transparent way. But in their own application there is no prayer for discharge and this is not even a discharge application.’