‘My face was photoshopped’; Actor Vikram denies heart attack rumors

During the audio launch ceremony for his new action-thriller flick, ‘Cobra,’ actor Chiyaan Vikram downplayed his health concerns. According to previous media reports, Vikram had a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai. The actor’s representative then went to a news outlet on Friday last week and denied the accusations while confirming he had been taken to a hospital.

Vikram allegedly told the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ crew that he would not be attending the teaser launch event on Friday and would instead take a few days off to relax. According to Newsminute, at the audio launch, Vikram looked delighted by the rumours and stated, ‘They had inserted photographs of sick patients as thumbnails for these stories. My face has been digitally altered. It was imaginative’. He said he had slight heart congestion. Previously, Vikram’s son Dhruv took to social media to declare, ‘He DID NOT have a heart attack as publications wrongly state. We are saddened to hear such rumours.’

He had added, ‘Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest’. Chiyan Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Mahaan’ which was released on Prime Video. He is now waiting for the release of two of his films- ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘Cobra’. The actor also has an untitled film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The film is yet to go on floors.