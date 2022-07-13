Over 3 lakh people still affected by Assam floods, death toll remains unchanged.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report stated that the overall flood situation in the state improved significantly on Tuesday as the water receded from human habitation and agricultural areas, providing relief to thousands of people in the afflicted districts.

In seven of the state’s 34 districts, there are 2,92,269 people who are now affected by the floods. However, no more deaths related to the flood were reported, keeping the death toll at 192. According to the report, 19 people died in landslides compared to 173 who died in flood-related incidents.

Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur are the nine flood-affected districts.

According to the ASDMA flood report, Cachar, which has 1,68,129 residents and is still the worst-affected district by the flooding, is followed in size by Morigaon (1,13,243), Nagaon (7,456), and Cachar.

Despite the fact that flood victims are going home, the report stated that 19,237 people, including 5,004 children, are still staying in 83 relief camps in the districts of Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, and Tamulpur.