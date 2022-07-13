Simple dietary practises that secretly elevate blood sugar.

Dietary practises to avoid for normal blood sugar

Despite taking all necessary precautions, blood sugar levels can rise for no apparent reason. Why does this occur? If specialists are to be believed, your dietary habits may be the cause of this. We sometimes make food decisions that have a detrimental effect on our blood sugar levels. Look at this.

The most frequent error that we all make on a regular basis is this one. It’s crucial to balance carbohydrates with other nutrients like protein, fibre, and fats to prevent your blood sugar from rising quickly. Eating just carbohydrates will just release sugar into your bloodstream and there will be no gain of nutrients. However, when it is combined with protein & fibre along with fats, it slows down the process of releasing sugar in the bloodstream as the body takes time to digest these nutrients.

Your body’s blood sugar levels will often rise if you eat less fibre than the recommended amount each day. The Mayo Clinic recommends different amounts of fibre per day for men and women. While an adult woman needs to ingest between 21 and 25 grammes of dietary fibre, an average adult man has to consume between 30 and 38 grammes. One vitamin that not only lowers blood sugar levels but also improves digestion and lowers the risk of various lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, is fibre.

Now, the majority of us might not be aware of this eating behaviour! There are many foods that contain sugar that is disguised. Everything we eat, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, fruit juices, bread, and low-fat yoghurt, has hidden sugar. When many hidden sugar sources are ingested at once, the body is severely affected and an increase in blood sugar levels results. It’s critical to consider the bigger picture in this situation and to examine all processed meals objectively. Look at the nutrition label and ingredients list whenever you purchase such foods to determine which ones contain hidden sugar so you can set them aside.