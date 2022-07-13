Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. The losses in the index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and HDFC Bank weighed upon the local equity indices.

BSE Sensex fell 372 points or 0.69% to close at 53,514. NSE Nifty moved 92 points or 0.57% lower to settle at 15,967. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.16% and small-cap climbed 0.22%. 7 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,687 shares advanced and 1,637 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Infosys, SBI, Axis Bank and PowerGrid. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, M&M,Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.