The elderly blame the police for ‘bike racing’ incidents!

Visakhapatnam: Senior folks on the beach road here have criticised the police for their failure to curb the midnight bike racing and stunts that occur every Saturday. ‘Racing is on for a few years. No serious effort has been made by the police to curb the menace. I wake up to the blaring sound from modified silencers and call the control room. This has become a regular effort for me,’ remarked an older citizen who lives in an apartment along the beach road.

He thanked the control room for its rapid response and stated that the police phoned him and informed him about the arrest of the teens. Another resident, a heart sufferer, stated that he had sealed his windows airtight to prevent sound from entering. ‘According to the recordings of the race and the attack on the bus driver, it appears that the city’s police patrols have failed’, he says.

According to the ACP of East Harshita, night patrolling is led by a DSP officer and aided by circle inspectors from the different police divisions. ‘The beach road on July 9 was packed with police. Seeing a huge posse of police, the bikers moved to RTC Complex and Swarnabharati Indoor Stadium where there was the movement of people,’ she explained. She stated that no additional arrests were made on Tuesday and that the police are working hard to prevent bike racing in the city.

Meanwhile, RTA deputy commissioner Raja Ratnam said that the licences of the youngsters participating in the bike race will be suspended. ‘ We will suspend the licences for three months based on the list supplied by the police department,’ he added. He stated that they frequently suspend licences when RTA squads catch persons conducting triple-ride or driving without a licence and registration paperwork. In the past, bike racing and stunts killed an elderly citizen and wounded other people on the beach route.