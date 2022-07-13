Two senior figures appointed by Palaniswami as AIADMK’s deputy general secretaries.

Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), appointed KP Munusamy and Natham Viswanthan as the party’s deputy general secretaries.

In the meantime, M G Ramachandran, the late chief minister who founded the party, has appointed C Ponnaiyan as its secretary (MGR). Further, SP Velumani was chosen to fill EPS’s prior job as Headquarters Secretary.

Former ministers and other senior leaders were named organisation secretaries. Sellur Raju, CV Shanmugam, Dhanapal, Kamaraj R, OS Manian, Kadambur Raju, Rajendra Balaji, Benjamin, Rajan Chellapa, and Bala Ganga are a few of these.

EPS asked party cadres to offer the new functionaries their cooperation. Edappadi Palaniswami, a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was chosen as the AIAMDK’s acting general secretary after the party’s general council meeting on Monday abolished the dual leadership roles and reinstated the ‘single leader’ style of operation again after a five-year gap.